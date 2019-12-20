Missing mom Heidi Broussard found dead, newborn alive, family says

News

by: Sam Brock, Phil Helsel, Kurt Chirbas and Colin Sheeley, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Police are looking for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A body believed to be that of a missing Texas mother was found Thursday night near Houston, while her newborn has been discovered alive, a family member told NBC News.

Tammy Broussard, Heidi Broussard’s mother, said early on Friday that police told her a body found in Jersey Village, Texas, is likely that of her daughter, who has been missing for a week.

She added that police said that the medical examiner still needed to officially confirm the identity of the body found in a car trunk. Granddaughter Margot Carey was found in a home in good condition, police told her.

Police have not publicly confirmed the details Broussard said she was told. They would not comment overnight.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss