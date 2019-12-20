Missing mom Heidi Broussard found dead, newborn alive, family says

Police are looking for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A body believed to be that of a missing Texas mother was found Thursday night near Houston, while her newborn has been discovered alive, a family member told NBC News.

Tammy Broussard, Heidi Broussard’s mother, said early on Friday that police told her a body found in Jersey Village, Texas, is likely that of her daughter, who has been missing for a week.

She added that police said that the medical examiner still needed to officially confirm the identity of the body found in a car trunk. Granddaughter Margot Carey was found in a home in good condition, police told her.

Police have not publicly confirmed the details Broussard said she was told. They would not comment overnight.

