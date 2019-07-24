Missing man from Citrus County in need of medication

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was reported missing from Inverness on Tuesday and is in need of his medication.
Edwin Pascual Matos-Rodrigues was last seen in the 5000 block of Lambert Lane at about 11:30 a.m. He was wearing long pants with a short sleeve t-shirt.
Deputies say Matos-Rodrigues has a diminished mental capacity and takes medication, which he does not have with him.
Matos-Rodrigues may be traveling in a white Mercedes E350 with the Florida tag number LMPD43.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts are encouraged to call detectives at (352)726-1121 or Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.
