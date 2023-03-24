TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Largo say a lawyer disappeared under suspicious circumstances and remains missing as of Friday afternoon.

Police said Steven Cozzi was last seen on Tuesday, and that an investigation into his disappearance was active and ongoing. They did not provide any further information.

Cozzi is a lawyer with Blanchard Law, P.A., a firm on Belcher Road in Largo.

WFLA has been reporting on a case they were handling and learned he didn’t show up to court on Friday morning.

