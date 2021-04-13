Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco County girl, 17

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing in New Port Richey.

A Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday for 17-year-old Thaliyah Ayala who is described as a Black 5 feet 1 inches female, weighing about 130 pounds. Ayala has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in the Pennsylvania Avenue in New Port Richey.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or 911.

