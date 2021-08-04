2-month-old baby located following missing child alert

UPDATE: Boca Raton Police say both the mother and child have been located.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a two-month-old baby last seen in Boca Raton.

The FDLE says Jameelah Penascino who is 1 foot 1 inch tall, 10 pounds, black hair and brown eyes was last seen in the area of the 6600 block of Las Flores Drive in Boca Raton.

Authorities believe Jameelah may be in the company of her mother, Mariah Penascino.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes, and is known to wear a headscarf that is white or yellow in color.

The two may be traveling in a 2001, silver Buick Le Sabre, FL tag number Z435LY and may be in the West Palm Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 368-6201 or 911.