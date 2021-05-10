Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Jacksonville.

A Missing Child Alert was issued early Monday morning for Godric Bennett, a 4 feet 9 inches white male, weighing 130 pounds. Bennett has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say Bennett was last seen in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue in Jacksonville, wearing a gray shirt, cameo shorts,
and white shoes.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

