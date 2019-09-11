Missing child alert issued for 1-year-old Tampa girl

TAMPA (WFLA) — A missing child alert has been issued for a Tampa infant Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for Philyonnie Williams-Jones, a 1-year-old child last seen on Shady Wood Drive in Tampa.

FDLE says the child may be in the company of Marcedes Jones, 37, in a white Ford Taurus with Florida tag 7371XN. The vehicle is said to have front end damage to the driver side headlight.

The child is two feet tall, 37 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Marcedes Jones is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 254 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child or the woman, you’re urged to call 813-247-8200 or 911.

