Missing Bradenton woman has life-threatening illness

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking for a missing Bradenton woman who has a life-threatening illness.

Leanne Holmes walked away from a facility in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue on Sept. 1, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes was last seen wearing black leggings and an orange shirt.

Deputies said Holmes has a life-threatening medical condition and has been without medication since she disappeared.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

