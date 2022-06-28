BERLIN (AP) — A missing boy was pulled from a manhole after spending over a week trapped underground.

Police in northern Germany said the 8-year-old, Joe, disappeared on June 17 from his home in the town of Oldenburg.

Search parties scoured the town for 8 days to find the boy, until they heard whimpering coming from beneath a manhole cover just 65 feet from his home. Rescuers found Joe naked, cold and dehydrated inside the sewer, but he was otherwise unharmed.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and that Joe likely just got lost after climbing into the sewer on his own. They are using cameras to explore the drainage tunnels to figure out how Joe got lost.