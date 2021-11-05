Missing and endangered: Deputies seek 28-year-old Hillsborough woman Trezure Johndrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Trezure Johndrow has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 14, when she last communicated with her family. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

According to deputies, Johndrow spent the past year traveling throughout the U.S., and visited California, Nebraska, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Deputies said Johndrow was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but did not give any further details.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

