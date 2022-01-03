Missing 7-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New Hampshire authorities are looking for a 7-year-old girl who they say hasn’t been seen since 2019.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019, when she was 5 years old. Police in Manchester just learned of her disappearance last week, and held a press conference to seek information about the case, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

According to the newspaper, police were searching a property in Manchester over the weekend. There was a critical incident van parked in the driveway and a tent set up in the backyard. According to the Union Leader, the home was sold in 2020. A person at the home told the reporter she let police search the property, but wasn’t allowed to talk about the case.

Investigators believe Harmony would be about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in her right eye. Police Chief Allen Aldenberg told the Union Leader the child was last enrolled in school in 2019. Further information about her disappearance was not immediately available.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and the Division for Children, Youth and Families are assisting in the case. They’re asking those with information about Harmony’s disappearance to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.