Missing 5-year-old girl added to FBI’s Most Wanted list

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WCMH/AP) — A 5-year-old girl who disappeared last week while playing with a sibling at a New Jersey playground has been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list of missing and kidnapped persons.

Dulce Maria Alavez and her 3-year-old brother were playing at the Bridgeton City Park behind the Bridgeton High School in New Jersey on Monday, Sept. 16 while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They could not locate her and police were soon notified.

A local bank and authorities are now offering a $25,000 reward as they appeal to the public for help.

Police say that Dulce’s mother is cooperating and her father lives outside the United States.

The FBI and New Jersey state police are now helping with the investigation.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.