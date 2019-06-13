Missing 23-year-old found safe at hospital

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | The Haines City Police Department says Elias Ladd, a 23-year-old Tennessee man who was reported missing on Tuesday, has been located at an area hospital and is safe.

Further information was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY | Haines City police are seeking leads in the disappearance of a 23-year-old man from Tennessee.

Elias Quentin Ladd was visiting his brother in Polk County before he disappeared. Police said he was last seen at a Publix, 617 US Highway 17 92 W, at about 10 a.m. Monday.

His car was found abandoned in orange groves in Babson Park at Golfview Cutoff and Bryan Roads. A Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and bloodhounds searched the area, but Ladd was not located.

Ladd is described as a 5 feet 11 inches white male, weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans before his disappearance.

Police are looking for people who may have been in the area of the Publix on Monday or in Babson Park on Tuesday before he disappeared.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or 911.

