Missing 102-year-old Sarasota Co. woman last seen leaving work

OSPREY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 102-year-old woman last seen Saturday morning.

Deputies said Elvera Rogers was last seen leaving work in her blue Hyundai Saturday morning off South Tamiami Trail in Osprey.

Elvera’s car has a Florida tag Y58-HGH.

The sheriff’s office says Elvera is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Elvera’s whereabouts, you can call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260.

LATEST STORIES: