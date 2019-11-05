Millions in restitution available to victims of tech support scams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of victims of tech support scams are now eligible for their share of millions of dollars in restitution.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said that a claims process is now open with $7.2 million available for victims through an agreement with Bank of America.

The claims process follows a massive tech support scam investigation into several companies like Complete Fix, Compusafe, JSA Sales and GoReadyCalls.

The scams typically involve phone calls from impostors or fake pop-up messages that claim the victim’s computer is infected with malware.

“Tech support scams are designed to make consumers think they are experiencing a computer problem. Many victims may not even know they are being scammed until months later,” Moody said.

As many as 70,000 people across the country may have fallen victim. The amount of restitution they can receive is unclear.

Affected individuals should have already received a claims notice with information about how to obtain restitution. The deadline to file a claim is Tuesday, Dec. 17.

