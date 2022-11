MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Kick off the New Year with music icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.

Parton shared a video to her Twitter account on Monday announcing that the two will be co-hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration on NBC.

Although this duo may seem a little strange to some, to them it’s just another “family” gathering as Parton is Cyrus’ godmother.

The show will begin live at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, from Miami.

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton said in the video.