TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local running event raised millions to help fight cancer here in Tampa.

Miles for Moffit raised $1,434,553 for cancer research at the time this article was written.

“This event is so important because it’s raising money for research, but also to be able to bring so many people together that have been touched by cancer,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

She noted Moffitt Cancer Center’s importance to the City of Tampa, taking a look around to see all of the lives saved.

“To see so many people in t-shirts that say ‘survivor’ because of the treatment they received at Moffitt, that’s what really warms your heart,” she explained.

Step by step, runners raised money for patients like Stefanie Huertas.

“It’s been a journey; it’s been quite a journey,” she explained. “8 rounds of chemo and 30 rounds of radiation.”

Huertas was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and had a double mastectomy.

She had the opportunity to ring the bell at Moffitt, celebrating how the center saved her life.

“It’s been tough, you know?” she said. “The treatment has been unbelievable.”

“Every nurse has a smile on their face there,” she continued. “I’ve never met anybody who wasn’t happy to be there that works at Moffitt.”

“Fighting every single day can be one of the hardest things a person does; what do events like this mean to you?,” 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers asked.

“I think it’s just incredible,” she said. “I know there’s tons of support for cancer but to see physically the amount, the numbers, the people, everyone who has been affected by it, everyone who knows someone who has been affected by it, it’s surreal.”

If you’d like to donate to Moffitt, click here.