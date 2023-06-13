TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 1.25-mile-long pride flag stretched from the Gulf of Mexico all the way to the Atlantic Ocean in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

According to wire service Storyful, the “sea-to-sea” rainbow flag was carried through Duval Street in Key West. The first time this took place was 20 years ago.

The celebration in Key West took place over three nights and included a laser show, projecting a rainbow light above the street.

The pride flag is a symbol of LGBT pride. Pride month takes place for the entire month of June every year.