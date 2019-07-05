Miami Dolphin player recovering after losing arm in car crash

by: WTVJ, NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVJ/NBC) – Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, Kendrick Norton, remains hospitalized after a serious car crash Thursday morning.

Norton’s arm had to be amputated following the accident.

Highway patrol says the truck Norton was driving hit a concrete barrier on the road and overturned.

Another car was involved in the wreck but the driver of that car, a 2015 Maserati, was not injured.

No word on what caused the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Norton was a seventh round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018. The Dolphins signed Norton from the Panthers practice squad back in December.

