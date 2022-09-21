TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A NASA astronaut was among the crew of a Russian Soyuz rocket that launched from Kazakhstan Wednesday morning.

The Soyuz MS-22 blasted off carrying three people to the International Space Station — NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin.

The rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, marking the beginning of a six-month space mission.

From left: NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station (ISS), walk to the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-2.1 rocket, at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

The Soyuz is set to take just two orbits and three hours to reach the ISS.

The spacecraft will then dock with the orbiting complex. Roughly two hours later, the hatches connecting the two spacecraft will open, allowing the Soyuz crew to join Expedition 67 which is already on board.

According to his NASA biography, Rubio considers Miami, Florida, his hometown although he was born in Los Angeles, California.