Metropolitan Ministries cooking up more than 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Thaksgiving and Metropolitan Ministries is gearing up to cook up 6,000 hot meals for families in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk Counties.

Here’s the whopping amount of food being prepared:

1,500 lbs. of turkey

1,200 lbs. of stuffing

1,200 lbs. of mashed potatoes

80 gallons of gravy

1,300 lbs. of vegetables

1,000 pies

Throughout the holiday season, Metropolitan Ministries will provide more than 268,000 meals through its food boxes, partner sites, holiday tents and outreach centers.

Thanksgiving meals will be served at the First Presbyterian Church on East Zack Street in Tampa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.