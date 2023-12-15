TAMPA (WFLA) – More than 17,000 families are being served over Christmas thanks to the help of local leaders at the main tent in Tampa.

Law enforcement, court officials, and even mascots are helping meet the need, with many people receiving free food from Metropolitan Ministries.

I mean, this is a great help for people, myself as well,” said shopper Jacqualine Lee. “It’s a great help.”

Others are hoping to cross off items from their Christmas list.

“I really was hoping to get a really big doll house,” said Alva Boyd. ” I want it to be pink.”

Dozens of families lined up to shop the tent with help from volunteers from around the community who know this will make all the difference this Christmas.

The communities generosity helped fund days of giving and service like today, heroes day.

For ways you can get involved, visit the Metropolitan Ministries website.