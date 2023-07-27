TAMPA (BLOOM) – A recent survey conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has shed light on the increasing use of personal care products and chemical exposures among adults in the United States. According to the survey, the average adult man now uses 11 different personal care products daily, nearly twice as many as two decades ago. The findings have raised concerns as some of these products contain ingredients linked to serious health risks.

The survey involved 2,200 adults across the U.S. and was analyzed by EWG, which compared the results to their groundbreaking study on cosmetics product use in 2004. The latest survey unveiled that the average adult uses 12 personal care products daily, which could contain as many as 112 unique chemical ingredients, some of which may pose significant health risks.

Notably, the analysis revealed that individuals are exposed daily to two ingredients linked to cancer and two others linked to chemicals that can harm reproductive and developmental systems. Additionally, consumers are exposed to an average of 15 fragrance chemicals daily, seven of which have the potential to cause allergic reactions.

Homer Swei, Ph.D., EWG senior vice president of Healthy Living Science, expressed concern over the current safety assessment of ingredients. He noted that while safety is typically evaluated on an individual basis, it fails to represent the reality of exposure to multiple products over a lifetime, potentially containing numerous chemicals.

On a positive note, despite using more individual products, consumers are exposed to fewer unique chemicals compared to 2004. The previous survey found people were exposed to 126 individual chemical ingredients daily, indicating a decrease in recent years.

The shift in consumer behavior can be attributed to growing awareness and education regarding harmful ingredients in personal care products. According to the survey, 85 percent of adults expressed concern about the safety of ingredients across all product categories, leading many to conduct independent research for cleaner and safer options for themselves and their families.

EWG’s Skin Deep database, which offers information on product safety, has seen a substantial increase in usage, with over 41 million page views so far this year, compared to just over 33 million throughout 2007. To assist consumers in identifying products free from harmful ingredients, EWG has introduced its coveted EWG VERIFIED® mark, certifying items that meet the organization’s strictest health standards.

State governments have made strides in this regard, with California leading the way by banning 24 chemicals from use in personal care products in 2020 through the landmark Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act. The state also prohibited the use of PFAS in cosmetics in 2022.

At the federal level, the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 was signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of a spending bill. This law empowers the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to require manufacturers to report health problems caused by cosmetics and enforces stringent new requirements, such as standardized tests for asbestos in talc-containing products.

Melanie Benesh, EWG vice president of government affairs, emphasized the urgency and necessity of these reforms, as cosmetics have been among the least regulated consumer products for far too long. While the new federal law provides consumers with more information through fragrance allergen labeling, states can continue to play a crucial role in banning toxic chemicals from cosmetics.