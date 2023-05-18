TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is hosting numerous events to celebrate and honor the servicemen who have died while serving in our armed forces.

Here’s a list of events happening in the area.

Memorial Day Community Fest

Live music, free food, and fun activities

Location: 6912 Williams Road, Seffner, FL

When: Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking, free food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

More information

Hillsborough County 26th Annual Memorial Day Observance

Keynote speakers, fallen hero name-reading of Garden of Gold flag display, JROTC rifle salute, taps, and patriotic music

Refreshments and fellowship following the outdoor ceremony

Veterans Memorial Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301 North, Tampa, FL

When: Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

More information

Clearwater Memorial Day Ceremony

Salute to American veterans, local veteran organizations will be present with keynote speakers

Location: Crest Lake Park, 201 South Glenwood Avenue

When: Monday, May 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information

Clearwater/Lake Tarpon Camping

Complimentary weekend events: Pavilion luncheon, craft class, community bonfire, patriotic music played at the pool, pancake breakfast and much more!

When: Wednesday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 30

Cost: Buy three nights, get two nights free

More information

Bay Pines VA, National Cemetery Hosts Annual Ceremony

Veterans, loved ones and the local community are all welcome

Location: Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, near the monument at the entrance

When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

RSVP no later than Thursday, May 25 by sending an email to VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov with the subject line: Bay Pines VA 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony

More information

90th annual Memorial Day Service in Tampa

Tribute to military personnel, refreshments and hotdogs to follow service

Location: American Legion Post 5, 3810 West Kennedy Boulevard

When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m., Luminaries Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bring: Lawn chairs, water and mini flags

More information

Memorial Day Family Picnic

50/50 raffles, games, and free food served at 2 p.m.

Location: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2010 W Morrison Avenue

When: Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information

Free Memorial Day Grilling

Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey

Location: 5817 FL-54

When: Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information

BBQ and Open Tab (Veterans only)

Memorial Day BBQ, music, raffle, silent auction and art display

Location: Bayboro Brewing Company, 2390 5th Avenue in St. Pete

When: Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information

Beach Yoga

All-level one-hour yoga class

Location: Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach

When: Monday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free for veterans and active duty, all others are $17

Bring: Beach towel and a bottle of water

More information and Registration (non-military)

Lakeside Yoga

All-levels class

Location: The Yoga House, 505 Eichenfeld Drive Suite 106 in Brandon

When: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Bring your own yoga mat

More information and tickets

Trinity Memorial Day 5K and Fun Run

3rd annual Memorial 5K and 1-mile Fun Run

Location: Trinity College, 2430 Welbilt Boulevard, Trinity

When: Monday, May 29, 5K starts at 8 a.m., Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m.

Cost: $30 for 5K, $20 for Fun Run

Free t-shirt with registration

More information

Painting with a Twist- Open Studio Painting

Location: 5917 Manatee Avenue West Suite 209 in Bradenton

When: Monday, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $37 – $60 per person

More information

The James Museum

Honoring those who serve our country

Location: 150 Central Avenue in St. Pete

When: Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free for veterans, active military, Gold Star and Blue Star families

More information

Gordo Pool Party

Day filled with music, sun, and non-stop fun

Location: WTR Pool, 7700 West Courtney Campbell Causeway

When: Monday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30 regular day pass, $40 for day pass plus

Red, White, and BEE You Party

Bring your little ones for dancing, open play, craft-tivities, and a balloon drop

Location: Little Explorers Palm Harbor 35225 US-19

When: Monday, May 29 starting at 9 a.m.

More information

Skateworld Tampa

$2 admission when you wear red, white, or blue

Location: 7510 Paula Drive in Tampa

When: Monday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $11 admission + $5 skate rental

More information

Astro Skate Memorial Day Skate

All-you-can-eat hot dogs in the first hour

Location: All 7 Astro Skate locations

When: Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $8 + skate rental

More information

5th annual Advent Health Center Ice Hockey Tournament

A and AA teams at 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U age levels, guaranteed four games each

Location: 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard in Wesley Chapel

When: Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29

More information

CrossFit Jaguar and Concerned Veterans for America Foundation

MURPH workout in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy

Ceremony, refreshments and food following the workout

Location: CrossFit Jaguar, 9509 North Trask Street

When: Monday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

More information and RSVP

Sunflower Festival

Pick sunflowers through a maze-like path, petting farm, and fun activities

Location: HarvestMoon Fun Farm, 15990 Stur Street in Brooksville

When: Now through Memorial Day

Cost: $13.95 plus tax ages 3 and up, children 2 and under are free

More information

Luminescence Festival