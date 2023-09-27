PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Pinellas County struck it rich Tuesday night after winning $1 million from a Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 15, 30, 35, 42, 60 and the gold Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 4.

No one won the $230 million jackpot. However, a quick pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Winn Dixie located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor. The ticket matched all five white balls.

The $1 million winner will have 180 days to claim their prize.

With no jackpot winner, the jackpot will climb to an estimated $267 million.

If you want to try your luck at the Mega Millions, the $2 game has drawings every Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. ET.