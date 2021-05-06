Meet WFLA News Channel 8 anchors, reporters at Tampa Health & Fitness Expo

TAMPA (WFLA) — Attention runners, joggers, walkers and all WFLA News Channel 8 fans!

You can meet all of the shining News Channel 8 personalities at the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo this weekend.

The 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo is on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 at the Tampa Convention Center’s East Hall.

Even though the 2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic running events will be done virtually, this is where you pick-up your race packet and bib number.

Admittance is FREE to the Expo and it promises to have something for everyone.

News Channel 8 anchors and reporters will be on-hand to greet viewers so you can take pictures to share on your social media pages.

Here’s when you can meet your favorite News Channel 8 folks this weekend:

FRIDAY MAY 7 | Open to the public 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Shannon Behnken

David Espinosa Hall

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Niko Clemmons

Vladimir Kislinger

Leigh Spann

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Rebecca Barry

Josh Benson

Stacie Schiable

Marco Villarreal

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Dan Lucas

Mahsa Saeidi

Gabrielle Shirley

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

J.B. Biunno

Ian Oliver

SATURDAY MAY 8 | Open to the public 6:00am to 3:00pm

6 a.m.-8 a.m.

Megan Gannon

Deanne King

8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Josh Benson

Melissa Marino

Heather Melendez

10 a.m.-Noon

Evan Donovan

Amanda Holly

Jennifer Leigh

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Keith Cate

Gabrielle Shirley

Olivia Steen

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Karen Loftus

Justin Schecker

The 8 on Your Side Health and Fitness Expo, Official Headquarters of the 2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend, offers the latest in running shoes and apparel, as well as the latest in medical breakthroughs and information to help you take charge of your health.

The Expo is FREE and open to the public.