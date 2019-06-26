Meet the 2020 democratic candidates ahead of tonight’s debate

Cory Booker has been a United States Senator from New Jersey since 2013. Booker was the first African-American U.S. Senator from New Jersey, and was previously served as Mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. Booker has a liberal approach to major issues, including support of a two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and he played a key role in passing the First Step Act, a bipartisan effort to reform the criminal justice system.

Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio has been serving as the Mayor of New York City since 2014. Prior to his first election to the position of Mayor, he served as the city’s public advocate from 2010 to 2013. De Blasio is one of the most recent candidates to join the democratic group, announcing his campaign just last month. He is the first New York City mayor to seek the presidency since 1972.

Julián Castro Julián Castro was the youngest member of former President Obama’s Cabinet, serving as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017. In his plans, Castro emphasized that he would advocate for universal preschool and an easier path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants through comprehensive reform.

John Delaney John Delaney is was the first Democratic candidate to announce his bid for the presidency in the summer of 2017. Delaney previously served as a United States representative for Maryland’s 6th congressional district from 2013 to 2019. Prior to his political career, Delaney co-founded two publicly traded companies and has been previously described as one of the more moderate among the Democratic hopefuls.

Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard is currently serving as the U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district since 2013. She is the first Samoan-American and the first Hindu member of the United States Congress. She is a member of the Democratic Party. Gabbard also served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. Gabbard previously stirred controversy from her campaign which accepted money from military suppliers.

Jay Inslee Jay Inslee is a politician, author, and lawyer currently serving as the governor of Washington since 2013. Inslee served in the United States House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995 and again from 1999 until 2012. Inslee has been described by The New York Times as “one of Congress’s most ardent advocates of strong action to combat global warming,“ and has stated his main focus during his campaign would be climate change.

Beto O’Rourke Beto O’Rourke is a businessman and politician who represented Texas’ 16th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives between 2013 and 2019.O‘Rourke famously lost a narrow Senate race against incumbent Ted Cruz, losing by a little more than 2 percentage points in one of the country’s most Republican states.In 2018. Allegheny College awarded O’Rourke the Prize for Civility in Public Life, along with Texas Republican, Will Hurd.

Amy Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar is a lawyer and politician serving as the senior United States Senator from Minnesota since 2007. Klobuchar, who is a member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Minnesota’s affiliate of the Democratic Party, previously served as the Hennepin County Attorney. By the end of the 2016 legislative session, Klobuchar had passed more legislation than any other senator. Statistical analysis Fivethrityeight.com rated Klobuchar as the top candidate among the presidential hopefuls,

Tim Ryan Tim Ryan currently the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th congressional district, a role that he assumed in 2003. Ryan was only 29 at the time, becoming the youngest Democrat in the House at the time. Ryan announced his candidacy for president in April and has been vocal about differing from his opponents because of his platform of finding solutions to health care and saving the manufacturing industry in the United States.