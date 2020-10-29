Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Meet Lora Van Balen from California Closets
Video
Study finds coronaviruses ‘inactivated’ by mouthwash, but what does that really mean?
Video
US weekly jobless rate drops to 751,000
‘Absolutely devastating’: Last calf born to April the giraffe dies
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, muggy and breezy ahead of a cold front
Video
Top Stories
‘We deserve to be heard’: Man on mission to make voting accessible to Americans with disabilities
Video
Top Stories
Caught on camera: Florida woman forced into home at gunpoint by robbers
Video
Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger hopes to help solve local food insecurity
Video
6-year-old boy’s ‘YouCanBeABCs’ rap video inspires kids to dream big
Video
Human remains found at serial killer’s family home in Hernando County
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
COVID-19 death toll could be higher than Florida’s data shows, CDC says
Video
Top Stories
Florida vote by mail: Can you get two mail ballots for the same election?
Video
Top Stories
Pinellas County woman sent to collections over COVID-19 test she thought was free
Video
As unemployment crisis continues, what happens if Florida trust fund runs dry?
Video
Who gets your money? Pasco County man upset after purchasing campaign swag from unofficial website
Video
Google warning: Crooks pretending to be customer service took over woman’s phone
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall
Top Stories
MLB: Dodgers’ Justin Turner disregarded coronavirus protocols to celebrate World Series victory
NFL looking to limit capacity at Super Bowl in Tampa, report says
Cashed Out: Rays manager roasted for pulling Snell in Game 6
Video
Rays lose to Dodgers 3-1 in World Series Game 6
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 4,115 new cases, 66 deaths
Top Stories
Disney World lays off 720 actors, singers because of pandemic
Video
‘We want to see the cruise ships sail again’: DeSantis says he’s working with White House
Video
Looking for love? Skip this popular Halloween costume
Americans sweet on chocolate, baked goods during pandemic, study finds
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Meet Lora Van Balen from California Closets
News
Posted:
Oct 29, 2020 / 10:26 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2020 / 10:26 AM EDT
For more information on California Closets go to: www.californiaclosets.com/tampa
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Human remains found at serial killer’s family home in Hernando County
Video
Tampa Bay serial killer’s son believes more bodies are still buried in family’s yard
Video
COVID-19 death toll could be higher than Florida’s data shows, CDC says
Video
Who is Billy Mansfield? Serial killer linked to Spring Hill ‘house of horrors’
Video
Save Johns Pass movement gaining momentum
Video
Trump’s MAGA rally in Tampa could cause traffic delays for early voters, election officials advise
Florida amendments explained: What to know before you vote on proposed changes to state constitution
Video
Trump, Biden in Tampa Thursday for dueling rallies
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Florida ghost stories: 8 most-haunted locations in Tampa Bay
Video
‘If we were torturing, I’d be in jail’: Owner of America’s scariest haunted house addresses criticism
Video
TIMELINE: A look at how far the Tampa Bay Rays have come
Video
Here’s how to get the new iPhone 12 for free
Know your ballot: Local charter amendments, referendums up for votes in November in Tampa Bay
More Don't Miss