McConnell says ‘classless’ Obama ‘should have kept his mouth shut’

WASHINGTON (NBC)— Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday evening slammed former President Barack Obama for what the Senate Majority leader said was breaking tradition of not criticizing the sitting president.

“I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut,” McConnell said in an interview with Trump 2020 senior adviser Lara Trump on an episode of Team Trump Online!

“You know, we know he doesn’t like much (what this) administration is doing, that’s understandable,” he added. “But I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot, you were there for eight years.”

McConnell said, “Generally former presidents just don’t do that,” adding that it went against the tradition set by the Bushes of not critiquing their successors.

The majority leader was referring to remarks Obama made Friday during a phone call with thousands of alumni of his administration in which he said the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus is a “absolute chaotic disaster.” While Obama has largely refrained from publicly commenting on his successor, he has not shied away from criticizing Trump at times.

