Mayor’s task force on policing shares key findings from latest research

Protesters gather outside the Tampa Police Department in Tampa, Fla. on June 1. (Melanie Michael/WFLA photo)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor’s Community Task Force on Policing released key findings in their report to enhance public safety citywide.

Mayor Castor established this task force back in June as one of her initiatives to improve the police department and its relationship with the Tampa community.

The group looked at five pillars of 21st Century Policing identified by President Obama’s Task Force back in 2015. The five pillars are: building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, technology and social media, community policing and crime reduction, and training and education.

The task force offers a platform where local leaders, activists, and subject-matter experts could have important conversations related to police reform and racial justice.

The group, led by USF Associate Criminology Professor Dr. Bryanna Fox, has been meeting regularly to discuss 21st century policing.

On Saturday, Dr. Fox presented the group’s findings after surveying community members, TPD officers, as well as USF students.

You can view the workshop discussing the findings below: