Max Defender 8 Weather Team Forecast: Tracking Isaias In The Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps topped out near 92 Thursday afternoon and it is looking even hotter in the coming days. Overnight temps will fall into the mid 70s with patchy clouds.

Friday morning will be dry and warm and through the day highs will reach up to around 92 again in Tampa. The rain chance is only 20% for the afternoon and evening. High pressure and slightly drier air will create a more stable atmosphere.

Saturday morning will be sunny and in the upper 70s. Through the day temps rise quickly with high pressure and a breezy north wind. There will be near record heat with a forecast high of 95 Saturday afternoon. The rain chance is small again at only 20% for the Tampa Bay area. In South Florida Isaias is likely to be just off the coast bringing stronger winds and a little more rain to the east coast of Florida.

Sunday Isaias moves north up the east coast of Florida and our rain chance is near 30%. High temps will be in the low 90s.

Next week we will get to a more seasonal 40% chance of afternoon storms.