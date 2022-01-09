MAX DEFENDER 8 RADAR: Here comes the next front… showers Monday then turning cooler

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows dropping to around 70 degrees. It will stay mostly cloudy throughout the night with areas of fog possible Monday morning. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon bringing a chance of isolated to scattered showers. Highs Monday will rise into the upper 70s and it will become breezy at times late in the day after the front passes.

Monday night turns much cooler with a clear sky and lows in the mid 50s. A series of disturbances will move across our area this week keeping temperatures cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the 50s throughout the work week.

One system will bring the chance of rain overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Another front will bring rain to our area on Sunday.