MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Winter chill on the way

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): Still under the south east or leave flow moving forward to our Saturday afternoon starting off with Muggy conditions temperatures reaching down into the upper 60s lower 70s. Patchy dense fog will be possible within our nature coast counties and inland counties such as Highland County and Polk county.

Moving into the afternoon, partly cloudy skies will be common with high temperatures nearing or possibly breaking record heat that was set back in 2016. The temperatures for the area ranging between 82 and 86° today. Feel like temperatures are expected in the mid and upper 80s so try to stay cool and hydrated as you’re out there shopping for those last-minute holiday items. If you have time to hit the beaches or finding a restaurant with outdoor seating for a lunch break, today will be your day! Coastal waters and inland waterways will be at a light shop with seas at 2 feet or less. Winds will be out of the south east during the morning and switch out of the south by this afternoon at around 10 kts.

By Sunday we begin to track an area of low pressure forming within the Gulf of Mexico along the front of boundary system that was Stretch across the Southeast. This front will begin to deep in within the sunshine State and allow Tampa Bay to see a small chance for wet weather by the end of the day Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will be common throughout much of the day with high temperatures featured in the lower 80s due to heavy cloud content building throughout the area. Monday and Tuesday will yield the area of low pressure which brings in a significantly better chance of widespread moderate to heavy rain and possibly a few week thunderstorms.

With this wet weather threat, cooler air will build back into Tampa Bay. By Monday, high temperatures are featured in the upper 70s and lower 80s and by Tuesday mid 70s will be more common. Once the area of low pressure exits, which is expected around Wednesday, colder sinking air from the Ohio River valley will protrude into Florida. Temperatures will drastically drop Justin time for the beginning of the winter season. High temperatures Wednesday clear into the Christmas holiday will range between the upper 60s and mid 70s.