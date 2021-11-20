MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Winter chill coming soon to a beach near you

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): We are still monitoring a slow moving cold front through the area this morning into the early afternoon timeframe. It will continue to track to the south throughout the morning allowing for partly cloudy skies and slightly breezy conditions. Once we move into the afternoon, high pressure from the interior of the southeast will deepen into the sunshine State. Will be on the southern edge of high-pressure which will allow for a strong easterly flow off of the Atlantic. This means we will continue bringing in moisture through the air and breezy conditions throughout the day. Daytime highs are expected to increase to the low 80s with a small threat for isolated to scattered showers late afternoon into the early evening. We do not expect any kind of washout to the forecast however grabbing an umbrella before you head out the door as a precaution is suggested.

In regards to our waterways, bay and inland areas will experience choppy conditions and offshore seas are expected to range between three and 5 feet. Winds will be out of the north east between 15 and 20 knots. A small craft advisory is in place through the morning but is expected to lift before lunchtime.

Moving forward, high pressure will continue to keep north but track into the Atlantic and a secondary cold front enters in from the Mississippi river valley. Models are indicating that by Sunday Monday the front should impact the Tampa Bay area but due to upper level dry air, the rain threat is not expected to be high. This particular front however, Will aid in deepening much colder air from the Ohio River Valley. Freezing temperatures are expected to stretch as far south as South Carolina which means the Tampa Bay area could see morning lows in the upper 40s and daytime highs in the mid and upper 60s by Tuesday. High pressure is taking over and this time we will see less of an easterly flow and a lot more sunshine. This means daytime highs will increase back up to seasonal mid and upper 70s just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday.

I’m also happy to alert you that we have less than two weeks left of the hurricane season and both the Atlantic and Caribbean are extremely quiet.