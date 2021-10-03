MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Wet weather chances rise slowly

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA)-For the next couple of days, we will continue with an easterly flow as high pressure continues to shovel off the East Coast near the Carolinas into the Atlantic. This provides us minor moisture from the Atlantic that will lift into the mid levels due to our daytime heating and allow for some isolated showers to occur late in the day and track west into the Gulf of Mexico through the mid evening.



Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s but feel-like temperatures will slowly start to climb moving through the next business week due to extra moisture Filtering in. Anticipate feel like temperatures within the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday or Thursday afternoon.



By Wednesday, frontal boundary system from the Mississippi river valley will slowly enter the panhandle and the big band. At the same time within the Atlantic, will have a surge of tropical moisture push near the east coast and with high pressure tracking in the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas, a southerly flow will take over pushing that tropical moisture on sure. This will all lead to an increase of moisture to the air which will intern, increase our rain chances. Between Wednesday and Thursday rain chances will increase to about 30 or 40% and will remain there moving into our next weekend. Once the frontal boundary system continues east into the Atlantic, we will start to drop temperature slightly; potentially down to the mid 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s!



In regards to the tropics, the tropical wave hovering around the southern Bahama Islands is our next area to watch. The national hurricane center has issued a 10 to 20% chance of development within the next 2 to 5 days. At this time we do not expect a major tropical system to occur however it will provide us that opportunity for higher rain chances.