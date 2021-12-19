MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Wet weather brings Winter temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A front continues to build and shift over the Sunshine State today.

This will increase the moisture content of the atmosphere allowing for a cloud production and a small threat for light shower activity through the morning and latter part of the afternoon.

Heavy/torrential rain and intense storm activity is unlikely however A few scattered weak storms cannot be ruled out for our interior counties. Please take caution while driving in the rain, wet and slick conditions can lead to highway accidents.

Winds will begin from the south but then switched from the west by the end of the day. Daytime highs increase to the lower 80s.

Monday will yield a lull in the front as we develop and track an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico into the state of Florida. We still anticipate partly cloudy skies and slowly increase rain chances moving into the overnight of Monday.

Daytime highs slowly begin to drop with upper 70s more common than lower 80s. By Tuesday, the beginning of winter, an area of low pressure will enter from the gulf. Widespread showers and weak thunderstorm activity will be common.

Severe weather activity at this time is not a major threat. However, heavy rain and localized flooding will be a concern. With heavy cooling rain and cloud cover, temperatures will drop dramatically to the low and mid 70s.

Even though this is seasonal, coming from the low in mid 80s for the past week and a half, these temperatures will feel dramatic.

We still expect a few isolated showers into Wednesday morning, but a dryer clear trend does take over with the passage of the area of low pressure. A dryer pattern to our mid levels and a new area of high-pressure will take over into the holiday weekend.

We will expect one more drop in temperature after the passage of the low. Upper 60s and lower 70s for daytime highs will be coming Wednesday afternoon. However we will begin a rebound to mid and potentially upper 70s thanks to a clear pattern into the weekend.