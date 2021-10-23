MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Wet weather brings cooler conditions

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): A boundary system will slowly take over the sunshine State bringing in deep tropical moisture from the south. Heavy cloud cover will continue to build overnight tonight with temperatures dropping to the low in mid 70s. By tomorrow late afternoon moisture and minor instability will mix with daytime heating and produce scattered showers an isolated thunderstorms. Depending on the timing of the cloud content and chances for wet weather, daytime highs will either remain in the mid and upper 80s or increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overall it is still expected to be a warm and very muggy afternoon with the opportunity for showers. At this time instability is lacking within the mid levels for a severe weather threat to be high however, we will continue to be storm ready and alert throughout the peak heating timeframe of the day.



Scattered showers will linger through into early Monday morning but the front is expected to pass by the afternoon. Morning Lows will remain in the lower 70s with daytime highs slightly cooler expected in the low to mid 80s. We will keep a dryer trend moving forward into Tuesday and Wednesday daytime highs will also start to increase back up to the upper 80s but this is due to a secondary cold front swinging in from the west.



By Thursday the secondary front will pack a scattered showers and thunderstorms punch to the gulf coastal areas of Florida. There seems to be an opportunity for heavy rain and gusty winds within a few of these storms cells so an opportunity for severe weather is not out of the picture. Most concerning, will be for localized flooding to our interior counties. This should just be a 24 hour event and by the time we reach Friday, a clear and dryer pattern will take over along with a massive cool down thanks to an area of low pressure swinging in colder air from the Ohio River Valley.



By Friday, morning Lows should be in the low and mid 60s with daytime highs featured in the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Halloween Sunday we may see morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and daytime highs hovering in the low to mid 70s.