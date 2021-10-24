MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Wet and muggy leads to dry and cooler conditions

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): A cold front will continue to interact with the sunshine state through the overnight tonight along with deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will continue to create scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the overnight expanding into our Monday morning making it potentially a bit more difficult to navigate roadways for a morning commute after work or school. Evening and morning Lows will still be rather mild due to the warm moist air filtering through the Tampa Bay area. Expect mid 70s and low 70s with a thickness to the air as if we’re drinking in the air instead of breathing it in.

We will transition through Monday with a mixture of clouds and pop-up showers and inland isolated storm activity. Afternoon highs should range between 84 and 88° depending on how much rain and cloud coverage we receive throughout the peak eating time frame of the day.

Once the front passes a slightly dry or pattern will take over for our Tuesday and Wednesday allowing for a bit more sunshine with high temperatures mainly hovering in the mid and upper 80s. By Thursday however, a secondary front and low will transition out from the Southern Plains across the Southeast and the Gulf of Mexico. This will provide a better opportunity for widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. Instability is looking moderate throughout the mid and upper levels which may produce isolated severe storms during the latter afternoon and early evening of Thursday. Flooding will be our main concern however gusty winds of 40 mph or more, frequent lightning, and the potential for hail and even tornado development cannot be ruled out. Please stay storm ready and alert for our Thursday.

The good news with his frontal boundary is that the area of low pressure the front is attached to remains well to the north along the Appalachian Mountains. It’s rotation will grab colder air from the great lakes in transition it back into the Southeast and the sunshine State. As the front passes dryer air will lead to clear skies and the cold air from the north will drop temperatures to below average. Our Halloween weekend is expected to have daytime highs in the mid and upper 70s with evening lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.



In regards to the tropics we finally have a disorganized area of low pressure situated several hundred miles off the coast of New England in the mid Atlantic states. Its track moves it to the north and east throughout the next 3 to 5 days with only a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system.