MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak cold front on the way… morning fog, stray showers Sunday

Fog will be returning overnight and into your Sunday morning. Dense fog will will lower visibility below a quarter mile through about 10 am Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 60s in the Bay Area.

There will be plenty of sunshine early before a weak cold front moves through. There could be a few stray showers, but they will be few and far between and not add up to much in the rain gauge. Highs will rise into the lower 80s.

There won’t be much change throughout the work week with no fronts in sight through next weekend. With mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, lows will be in the 60s with highs in the low 80s all week long.

