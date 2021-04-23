MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer and more humid, chance for showers this weekend

Happy Friday!

Today we saw the humidity creeping back into our forecast and warmer temperatures, topping out in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be comfortable, but not as cool as the previous couple of evenings. Overnight lows will sink down into the upper 60s.

Saturday starts out comfortable with a few clouds. Expect decreasing clouds and increasing temperatures and wind. We will top out in the mid 80s with gusty winds between 12-17 mph.

Sunday will be a tad cloudier. A weakening cold front will move through our area, resulting in a few showers pushing through, with likely timing during the mid morning hours, mainly in and north of Tampa.

Monday we clear out behind the front and start out in the slightly cooler upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine makes for afternoon highs in the toasty upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look similar, waking up around 71° and warming up to 89°.

Partly cloudy skies are back Thursday, and we will warm up into the upper 80s.

Our next chance for showers is associated with a cold front moving through on Friday into Saturday. The forecast models disagree on timing, but we should get a better idea if the rain will be mainly on next Friday or Saturday over the next few days. The clouds and potential for showers holds us in the mid 80s for the afternoon.