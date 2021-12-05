MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm weather here to stay… rain chance returns

Mild conditions will prevail tonight with lows in the mid 60s in the Bay Area. There could be patchy fog in low lying areas, but widespread fog will not be an issue.

Highs Monday will be around 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s all week long with highs in the 80s through next weekend, but with a front getting close there could be a few showers late in the day Wednesday into Thursday, but showers will be few and far between.

That front won’t make it through the Bay Area, but a stronger front will Sunday which will provide a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures for the following work week