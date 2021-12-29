MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm up continues, but with more humidity

There could be areas of fog and haze this morning, otherwise it will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures are warmer this morning than the past couple, in the mid to upper 60s across the Bay Area. It will become partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Humidity is on the rise as dew points are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s today and into the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s through Sunday, but a strong front will bring scattered showers Sunday afternoon. Next week will be much cooler with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s

