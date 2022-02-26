MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm finish to the weekend before a cold front moves through

We can expect another mild and humid night with lows Sunday morning dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be warm once again, but no record highs will be broken. With a few passing clouds, highs will rise into the mid 80s.

Changes are on the way Monday as a weak front moves through. More clouds and a few showers are possible Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler mornings are in store with lows around 60 by mid week.

If you like it warm don’t worry. Highs will be in the 80s by the end of next week with mid to upper 80s in store for next weekend.