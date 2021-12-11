MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and muggy takeover

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA): We will be dealing with a muggy weekend due to moisture content building in from the south in the approach of a frontal boundary system out of the north and west. This morning, mainly clear to partly cloudy skies will be coming with an opportunity for patchy fog developing in low lying to areas throughout Tampa Bay and just offshore. Dense fog advisory’s will hold more towards the panhandle and throughout the big bend but caution is to be exercised through mid morning due to potential lower visibility.

Morning lows are expected within the mid and upper 60s and will quickly climb to the lower 80s this afternoon. This means daytime highs will be 5 to 10° above our average seasonal temperatures. As we move through the day cloud cover will slowly begin to build with the approach of a cold front out of the Southeast. Overnight tonight temperatures again drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s with more clouds to the low and mid levels. Forecast model runs indicate the front shows signs of breaking down allowing for more of an isolated shower and weak thunderstorm event to occur beginning mid late morning Sunday and will slowly progress south throughout the afternoon and early evening. Showers and weak thunderstorm activity is more likely to our interior counties such as Highlands County Polk county.

Though we will be dealing with more of a cloudy event on Sunday with the opportunity for a few showers, daytime highs will remain in the lower 80s. In fact, lower 80s will be common throughout much of next week. Once this front passes, an area of high-pressure takes over. Its’ center will remain to the north and slowly track east into the Atlantic through the work week. This will allow for more of an easterly flow to develop which will allow us an opportunity for slight chances of wet weather overnight on Tuesday and Thursday. Overall though, shower activity during the day side throughout the week will be extremely low.

We continue to monitor signs of a secondary front that may begin to build into the state by the end of our following weekend. At this time, models indicate a better chance for widespread shower activity and a significant drop back into seasonal temperatures by the following week.