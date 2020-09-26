MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid weekend with scattered PM storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warm this morning compared to earlier in the week. The humidity has fully returned and while radar is quiet to start the day, showers and storms will develop this afternoon.

High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees. Rain chances will increase to 30% this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but storms will be spotty throughout the area and drift inland this evening.

Temperatures will be slow to fall this evening for areas that do not see rain. Any lingering storms will wind down after sunset tonight. Lows will be near 77 degrees Sunday morning.

After another dry and muggy start Sunday, temps warm to near 90 again. We’ll see a few more storms develop and rain chances will increase to 40% for the afternoon.

The extra moisture will linger for the first half of the work week. We’ll see scattered storms each afternoon. Wednesday a cold front will pass through.

This front is currently forecast to push all the way into South Florida bringing in drier, less humid, and slightly cooler air to the entire Tampa Bay area Thursday through the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No development is expected within the next five days.