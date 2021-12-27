MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry to start the work week

Temperatures start out in the low 60s Monday morning across the Bay Area under a mostly clear sky. There could be areas of fog especially in northern communities north of Pasco county. Fog and haze will be gone by 10 am giving way to lots of sunshine. Highs today will be near 80 degrees.

Temperatures will be well above average to finish 2021 with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. humidity will be on the rise with dew points in the mid to upper 60s heading into the weekend.

A strong cold front will move through Sunday night bringing isolated showers, but more importantly, much cooler weather.

