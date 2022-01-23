MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Very cold start to the work week… sunshine finally returns

It could very well be the coldest night this season in the Bay area with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Northern and inland communities could dip below freezing which has prompted the National Weather Service in to issuing freeze warnings and frost advisories so make sure the pets are inside and bring in sensitive plants.

The sun will return Monday afternoon, but highs will stay cool, only rising into the low and mid 60s across the Bay Area. Another storm system will move in Tuesday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Showers linger Wednesday morning before a couple of pleasant, mild afternoons. Yet another cold front will move through Friday cooling things off next weekend. There may be a few showers for the parade early Saturday, but rain should move south giving way to a chilly day.