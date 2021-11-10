MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Unpack the umbrella, rain is on the way

Showers will move in from the south overnight and into your Thursday morning so allow yourself a few extra minutes for the commute. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers will eventually move inland Thursday afternoon which means dry conditions for the Bay Area from mid afternoon into the evening. Highs will be around 80 with continued extra cloud cover.

The first of several cold fronts will move through Friday, but there’s not much moisture associated with this one. A second front moves through Saturday which will provide isolated showers and usher in much cooler air. Highs temperatures dip into the upper 70s Saturday, but will only rise into the low and mid 70s Sunday and into next week. Lows will remain in the 60s through Saturday with 50s returning Sunday through next week.

A third front will move through Monday keeping temperatures cool, but there will be no rain with this one whatsoever. In fact, from Sunday through the middle of next week we can expect plenty of sunshine.