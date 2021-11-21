MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Umbrella Monday, jacket Tuesday

Showers will end overnight giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will remain mild and will only drop into the upper 60s.

A cold front moves through Monday morning providing scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm before moving south early in the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

It will be much cooler Thursday with lows in the 50s and highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Wednesday morning will be the coldest as lows dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunshine continues through Thursday with more cloud cover ahead of the next front.

A weak cold front provides a few showers and more cloud cover Friday as highs remain in the mid to upper 70s. Lows by the end of the work week drop into the upper 50s.

Next weekend will be pleasant with lots of sunshine and comfortable highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows stay chilly with temps in the mid to upper 50s