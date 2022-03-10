MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Two fronts increase severe weather threat heading into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A severe thunderstorm watch expires Thursday evening as rain and isolated storms continued to move into our area.

The biggest threat from any severe storm that could form would be strong, gusty wind. Rain will end as we head to the overnight hours as temperatures remain warm and humid.

With areas of fog and haze possible Friday morning, lows will drop into the low 70s. There could be a stray coastal shower Friday morning with any afternoon rain chances moving far inland. Highs will remain below record levels, but will still rise into the mid 80s.

A strong front will move through Saturday morning with a slight chance of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes are possible with strong, gusty wind more likely in any severe thunderstorm that forms. It will turn windy and colder Saturday afternoon as the sky begins to clear. Highs Saturday will occur in the morning with temps in the mid to upper 70s, but temperatures will fall into the 50s late in the afternoon.

Sunday morning will be cold and breezy with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s so keep the jacket handy. Wind chill in some areas could dip into the upper 20s. Sunday afternoon will be cool with highs in the 60s before temps warm up next week.

Another system will bring rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with beautiful weather in store for the end of next week.

